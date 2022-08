News From Law.com

Bay Area attorney Shahab Asghar said on LinkedIn this week that he has been lured away from decentralized outside counsel firm Scale by a Web3 start-up. Asghar has become general counsel at NFT platform Zora, having moved there after just eight months in private practice. Before his short stint at Scale, Asghar was an associate general counsel at Coinbase.

Technology

August 31, 2022, 7:24 AM