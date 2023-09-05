Former Citigroup GC Rejoins Shearman Ahead of Proposed Merge...

News From Law.com

Rohan Weerasinghe, a former Shearman & Sterling senior partner who became global general counsel of Citigroup, has rejoined the New York law firm as of counsel ahead of its proposed merger with Allen & Overy, the firm said Tuesday. Weerasinghe left Shearman in 2012 as a senior partner to go to Citigroup after a 35-year career at the firm. Weerasinghe's arrival back at Shearman comes as the firm is preparing for a vote in October on the proposed merger with A&O.

