In April, Michael Gerber was named the NYPD's deputy commissioner for legal affairs, an expansive role that is akin to the general counsel for the department. Gerber said that he would like to hire more attorneys to work at the Legal Bureau, as well as increase its aptitude with technology and to be more "proactive" in the legal advice it provides in response to NYPD employees' inquiries.

New York

July 26, 2023, 9:30 AM

