A Washington man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Washington last week for securities fraud involving marijuana business owners, private investors and investors who purchased stock in the public market, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Justin Costello, 42, of Bellevue, Washington, used fraud proceeds to fund an expensive lifestyle, including an elaborate wedding with a James Bond theme.

Cannabis

June 27, 2023, 4:26 PM

