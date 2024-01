News From Law.com

The Feds billed it as a $4 billion international Bitcoin scheme, and a Miami-area attorney who was a partner at several Big Law firms has been sentenced for his part in the illegal dealings. In a significant development highlighting Florida's connection to one of the largest multicontinent fraud schemes, Coral Gables attorney Mark S. Scott has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his part in bank fraud and money laundering.

Banking & Financial Services

January 29, 2024, 4:11 PM

