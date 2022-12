News From Law.com

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced the appointment of Sundeep Iyer, a current advisor to the AG and previously a Big Law senior associate, to replace Rachel Wainer Apter as the director of the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights. Iyer advised the state of Minnesota in the wake of George Floyd's death and was a Supreme Court clerk.

New Jersey

December 19, 2022, 3:19 PM