Former Bexar County Justice of the Peace Admonished for Nepo...

Robert Tejeda, a former justice of the peace in Bexar County, was given a public admonition by a state judicial body for committing nepotism and interfering with the duties of a court officer. The State Commission on Judicial Conduct publicly admonished Tejeda, who retired from the Precinct 1, Place 1 justice of the peace bench in December 2022. According to the findings of fact, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, Place 2 Judge Ciro Rodriguez hired as his court manager Sylvia Mendelsohn, whose employment was approved by the Bexar County auditor.

November 30, 2023, 12:10 PM

