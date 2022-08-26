Former Baker McKenzie Attorney Disbarred in NY as Reciprocal...

News From Law.com

A former Baker McKenzie partner and senior counsel, who at one point oversaw the law firm's New York office, has been disbarred in New York state in a matter of reciprocal discipline from Washington, D.C., where he was accused of "reckless misappropriation" as counsel to and personal representative of an estate. It appears that William D. Outman II was no longer part of Baker McKenzie's practice when the alleged reckless misappropriation that led to his disbarments in both Washington and New York happened.

District of Columbia

August 26, 2022, 10:16 AM