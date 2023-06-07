Former AUSA Returns to Gibbons for Third Time, Co-Chairs Whi...

News From Law.com

New Jersey firm Gibbons has brought on former assistant United States attorney Ricardo Solano Jr. for his third stint at the firm to help relaunch the firm's white collar and investigations practice. Prior to serving as co-chair for the firm's white collar group, Solano served as an associate at the firm in 200 and later as the firm's Director in 2006, hopping between private practice and public service throughout his career. After serving as general counsel to the Strauss Group and CareOne, he became the first addition to the white collar and investigations practice as Gibbons eyes additions to its New York and South Jersey offices.

June 07, 2023, 5:05 PM

