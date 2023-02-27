Former Atlanta Official to Go to Prison for Accepting Bribes...

News From Law.com

A former Atlanta city official charged in a federal investigation into corruption at City Hall during the administration of then-Mayor Kasim Reed was sentenced Friday to four and a half years in prison for accepting bribes. Jo Ann Macrina, 66, served as commissioner of the city Department of Watershed Management from 2011 through May 2016. During that time, she accepted bribes from an architectural, design, and construction management and services firm in exchange for city business.

Georgia

February 27, 2023, 11:57 AM