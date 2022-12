News From Law.com

A Georgia grand jury has indicted a now-retired Atlanta police officer on murder charges after he shot and killed a man in 2019 who was hiding in a closet after running away from a fugitive task force.Sung Kim was indicted for felony murder, involuntary manslaughter and other charges Friday in the death of Jimmy Atchison, said Jeff DiSantis, a spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. A copy of the indictment was not immediately available.

Georgia

December 19, 2022, 10:51 AM