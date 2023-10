News From Law.com

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, a veteran litigator, has left one Am Law 100 firm to join another. Reed, who spent the past year and a half as a partner at Squire Patton Boggs' Atlanta office, has joined McDermott Will & Emery's Atlanta office as a litigation partner. He started Monday. "Clients require financial prowess and tactical negotiation skills in today's dynamic market," Steven Scholes, global head of McDermott's litigation practice group, said.

October 03, 2023, 12:00 PM

