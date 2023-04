News From Law.com

A former Atlanta city councilman and mayoral candidate was sentenced Thursday in federal court on a single count of bank fraud, but he won't spend any time behind bars. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen sentenced Antonio Brown to 18 months of probation, with the first eight to be served confined to home. During the hearing, Cohen noted that Brown previously served three years on supervised pretrial probation with no issues or infractions.

Georgia

April 14, 2023, 11:26 AM

nature of claim: /