Former Atlanta Councilman Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud | Law....

A former Atlanta City Council member has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of bank fraud. U.S. District Court records show Antonio Brown entered his plea before a judge Monday as part of a deal with prosecutors. He had been scheduled to stand trial next week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Brown served two years on Atlanta's city council before running an unsuccessful campaign for mayor in 2021. He campaigned under a cloud of federal charges filed in 2020.

Georgia

January 12, 2023, 10:30 AM