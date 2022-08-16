Former Associate Discusses Why He Left Big Law to Launch Job...

News From Law.com

Job searching in the legal market can sometimes lead candidates to unexpected opportunities. Take, for instance, Albert Tawil's experience. After going through his own lateral career move, he soon changed tracks and decided to become a legal tech founder. After noticing the lack of resources available to address some of the pain points he and other attorneys experienced in the lateral hiring process, Tawil, a former associate at Fenwick & West, started Lateral Hub, a job board for lateral candidates and law firms. Launched this month, the startup had 20 initial law firms as members and over a 100 lateral postings published on the site.

August 16, 2022, 12:00 PM