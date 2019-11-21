Former ASOS Legal Head Moves to Thailand for Next GC Role | ...

News From Law.com International

Anna Suchopar, the former legal head of clothing retailer ASOS, has joined Asia Pacific-based travel agency Agoda as its general counsel. Suchopar is moving from the U.K. to Bangkok, Thailand to take on the role. She left her position as general counsel and company secretary at ASOS after nine years early last year and previously worked in-house at Virgin Group and as an associate at Taylor Wessing. Agoda, which is headquartered in Singapore, is a subsidiary of Fortune 500 company Booking Holdings.

