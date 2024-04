News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York on Friday sentenced former Amazon security engineer Shakeeb Ahmed to three years in prison in connection with a cryptocurrency hacking scheme. Prosecutors, who previously described the arrest as the first related to an attack on a smart contract, asked for a four-year prison sentence.

April 12, 2024, 4:49 PM

