Former AG Press Secretary Sues Former Boss for Alleged Sexua...

News From Law.com

New York Attorney General Letitia James failed to stop her former top aide from sexually assaulting a former office press secretary during a political fundraiser at a Brooklyn bar 13 months ago, a state lawsuit filed on Thursday said. Filed by Wigdor, plaintiff Sofia Quintanar's complaints in state trial court in Manhattan and the Court of Claims are against James' former chief of staff, Ibrahim Khan, but also names James, the AG's office and her campaign as co-defendants, for permitting and failing to prevent Khan's alleged assault.

New York

December 15, 2022, 4:35 PM