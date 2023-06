News From Law.com

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr will deliver the keynote address at the Bar Leaders Recognition Luncheon during the State Bar of Texas' annual meeting next week in Austin. Lawyers from across the state will gather at the J.W. Marriott Austin from June 22-23 for annual events that include discussion panels, luncheons and law school receptions. Barr's address will be at noon June 22.

June 14, 2023, 3:57 PM

