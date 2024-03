News From Law.com

WW International, parent of Weight Watchers, has appointed Jacqueline Cooke, a former top attorney at 23andMe, as general counsel and corporate secretary. Cooke steps into the role following the December departure of prior legal chief Michael Colosi, amid the New York-based company's financial restructuring and shift toward medications for chronic weight management.

