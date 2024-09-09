Who Got The Work

Partner Timothy J. Bryant of Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios has entered an appearance for 9 Kings Hong Kong Ltd. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed July 25 in New York Northern District Court by Holland & Knight on behalf of Formation Creative Group LLC. The suit seeks $1.9 million after 9 Kings allegedly breached a consulting agreement by failing to prepare factories to be compliant with the standards of retailers, resulting in Formation losing contracts for the production of candles and mugs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd, is 1:24-cv-00926, Formation Creative Group, LLC v. 9 Kings Hong Kong Limited.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 09, 2024, 5:32 PM

