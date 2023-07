New Suit - Unjust Enrichment

Carlton Fields filed a lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Crypto.Com. The suit seeks confirmation of an arbitration judgment against James Deutero McJunkins Jr., who allegedly failed to return $50,000 that was mistakenly deposited into McJunkins’ Crypto.Com account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22514, Foris Dax, Inc. d/b/a Crypto.Com v. McJunkins Jr.

Cryptocurrency

July 06, 2023, 4:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Foris Dax, Inc. d/b/a Crypto.Com

Plaintiffs

Carlton Fields

defendants

James Deutero McJunkins Jr.

nature of claim: 896/over an arbitration judgment