Removed To Federal Court

Erie Insurance Co. on Monday removed an insurance class action to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Wheeler, DiUlio & Barnabei, challenges Erie’s policy of depreciating future labor when the insurer calculates its actual cash value payment obligations for property damage. The defendant is represented by Horst Krekstein & Runyon. The case is 2:23-cv-02425, Foringer et al v. Erie Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 26, 2023, 10:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Scott Foringer

Plaintiffs

Wheeler, Diulio & Barnabei, P.C.

defendants

Erie Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Horst Krekstein & Runyon, LLC

Horst, Krekstein & Runyon

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute