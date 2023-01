Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ForeverLawn of South Carolina Inc. and Timothy E. Funt to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Mack Law on behalf of ForeverLawn Inc., accuses the defendants of continuing to operate as a ForeverLawn dealer after their exclusive dealer agreements were terminated. The case is 5:23-cv-00163, Foreverlawn, Inc. v. Funt et al.

Ohio

January 27, 2023, 12:12 PM