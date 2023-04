Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gerolamo, McNulty, Divis & Lewbart on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Airbnb to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Joyce Ullman on behalf of Joseph Foresta, accuses Airbnb of failing to remove a squatter from the plaintiff's Airbnb unit or repair damages by the squatter. The case is 2:23-cv-01379, Foresta v. Airbnb, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 11, 2023, 6:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Foresta

Plaintiffs

Joyce Ullman

defendants

Airbnb, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gerolamo, Mcnulty, Divis & Lewbart

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract