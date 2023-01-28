New Suit - Class Action

The City of New York was hit with a class action Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of low-income New Yorkers who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Cash Assistance benefits. The suit claims that the city fails to process applications and recertifications within the required timeframes and fails to maintain a functional online system for seeking benefits. The suit, backed by Dechert, the New York Legal Assistance Group and the Legal Aid Society, seeks an order directing the defendants to comply with obligations under the SNAP Act and New York Social Services Law. The case is 1:23-cv-00743, Forest et al v. City of New York et al.

Government

January 28, 2023, 11:54 AM