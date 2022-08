Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at DLA Piper on Tuesday removed a franchise lawsuit against BrightStar Franchising to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Lagarias Napell & Dillon on behalf of Foreside Management, Clara Health Care and Premium Life Care. The case is 8:22-cv-01566, Foreside Management Co. et al. v. BrightStar Franchising LLC.

California

August 23, 2022, 5:03 PM