Foreseeable? Texas Court Divided on Issue of Proximate Cause...

News From Law.com

A panel of the Third District Court of Appeals reversed a trial court's denial of the city of Austin's plea to jurisdiction in the stabbing death of a restaurant manager, but a dissent argued the killing was foreseeable. The majority also concluded the survivor plaintiffs may not amend their petition. In City of Austin v. Howard, the family of Johnathon Aguilar, a 34-year-old employee of Freebirds World Burrito, sued the city alleging the responding officer's failure to use keepers on his duty belt led to a uniform malfunction that so distracted him a violent man he was attempting to detain escaped. In less than three minutes, the man entered a restaurant next door to the coffee shop where the incident began, grabbed a kitchen knife and killed Aguilar.

Government

February 14, 2023, 1:36 PM