New Suit

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Central District Court on behalf of Foremost Insurance Co. of Grand Rapids, Michigan, a subsidiary of Farmers Insurance. The suit, which takes aim at Gail Copi as the sole proprietor of Gail's Home Daycare and other defendants, seeks a declaration that Foremost has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03033, Foremost Insurance Company of Grand Rapids, Michigan v. Copi et al.