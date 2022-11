New Suit - ERISA

Lincoln National, an insurance and investment company, and Magellan Health Inc. Group Disability Insurance Plan were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, over disputed claims under a long-term disability policy, was brought by Donahue & Horrow on behalf of Que-Tran Forehand. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02111, Forehand v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 7:30 PM