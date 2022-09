News From Law.com

The Ford Motor Co. has filed two motions to appeal the two verdicts, totaling more than $1.7 billion, a Georgia jury awarded the plaintiffs in last month's trial involving a couple that died in a truck rollover crash because of an allegedly defective roof. South Georgia farmers Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in 2014 when their Ford F-250 rolled over while on their way to Americus to pick up a tractor part when a tire blew out.

Georgia

September 26, 2022, 7:03 PM