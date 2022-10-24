Who Got The Work

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings partners Michael R. Pennington, Scott Burnett Smith and R. Thomas Warburton have stepped in as defense counsel to American Financial Group in a pending restitution lawsuit. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in Georgia Southern District Court by Tucker Long PC on behalf of John Duncan Fordham, a convict who was pardoned by President Trump. The suit seeks to recover funds that the defendants received from the seizure and sale of the plaintiff's assets following his conviction. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dudley H. Bowen, is 1:22-cv-00121, Fordham v. Georgia Department of Administrative Services et al.

Insurance

October 24, 2022, 4:22 AM