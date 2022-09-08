New Suit - Contract

The Georgia Department of Administrative Services and Great American Insurance were hit with a restitution lawsuit on Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Tucker Long PC on behalf of John Duncan Fordham, a convict who was pardoned by President Trump. The suit seeks to recover funds that the defendants received from the seizure and sale of the plaintiff's assets following his conviction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00121, Fordham v. Georgia Department of Administrative Services et al.

Insurance

September 08, 2022, 2:55 PM