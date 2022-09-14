New Suit - Securities

Duane Morris and Fisher Hudson Shallat filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Wednesday in Idaho District Court on behalf of agribusiness company Baseline Inc. The complaint accuses the company's largest shareholder Hydropoint Data Systems, as well as members of Baseline's board of directors, of making business decisions which benefit Hydropoint to the detriment of minority shareholders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00395, Fordemwalt et al. v. Hydropoint Data Systems Inc. et al.

Agriculture

September 14, 2022, 8:34 PM