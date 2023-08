New Suit - Personal Injury

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, which contends that a WMATA bus driver dropped a wheelchair lift onto the plaintiff's foot, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Jemelle Ford-Young. The case is 1:23-cv-02272, Ford-Young v. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Government

August 07, 2023, 4:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Jemelle Ford-Young

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision