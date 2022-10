Who Got The Work

E. Gregg Barrios, Kellen J. Mathews and Taylor M. LeDuff from Adams and Reese have stepped in to defend State Farm Fire & Casualty Company in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Sept. 9 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Nicholas M. Graphia on behalf of Craig Ford. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Greg Gerard Guidry, is 2:22-cv-03324, Ford v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.