Removed To Federal Court

St. Charles Health System Inc. on Thursday removed a class action to Oregon District Court. The suit, filed by Lewallen Law and Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel, centers on wage-and-hour violations. St. Charles is represented by Davis Wright Tremaine. The case is 3:23-cv-00871, Ford v. St. Charles Health System, Inc.

Health Care

June 15, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Anna Ford

Lewallen Law, LLC

defendants

St. Charles Health System, Inc.

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations