New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Empress Ambulance Service LLC d/b/a Empress EMS was slapped with a data breach class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a May 2022 breach impacting the private and confidential information of thousands of clients. The suit is backed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman. The case is 7:22-cv-08679, Ford v. Empress Ambulance Service LLC d/b/a Empress EMS.

Health Care

October 13, 2022, 5:25 AM