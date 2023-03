New Suit - Employment

Dean Foods, the defunct parent company of grocery brands including Land o' Lakes, now part of Dairy Farmers of America, and Jason Regas were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed pro se, alleges unlawful termination due to racial bias. The case is 2:23-cv-01127, Ford v. Dean Foods Co. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 23, 2023, 3:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard Ford

defendants

Dean Foods Co.

Jason Regas

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination