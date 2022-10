New Suit

Casey's General Stores, an Iowa-based convenience store chain operator, was slapped with a trip-and-fall lawsuit Monday in Kansas District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Bull Attorneys on behalf of Brandi Ford. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01229, Ford v. Casey's General Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 10, 2022, 6:37 PM