Removed To Federal Court

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher removed an employment lawsuit against Amazon.com to California Central District Court on Thursday. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by E&L LLP. The case is 5:23-cv-01306, Ford v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 06, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Ray Byron Ford

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

Does 1 to 100, inclusive

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches