Two Houston area law firms were instrumental in securing a $56.6 million verdict against Ford Motor Co. for a Colorado plaintiff. Leger Ketchum & Cohoon claimed this a landmark victory in a personal injury case in that it is the largest verdict recorded in Colorado Springs in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.

April 26, 2024, 4:28 PM

