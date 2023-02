New Suit - Contract

Ford Motor Credit sued Ford of Lake Geneva LLC and Cherie Shanahan Friday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, filed by Dykema Gossett and Phillips Lytle, seeks to recover $1.1 million that the defendants owe from defaulting on their loan. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00194, Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Ford of Lake Geneva LLC et al.