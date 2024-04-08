Michael P. McMahan, Russell P. McRory, Shayshari Potter and Daisy Sexton of Arentfox Schiff have stepped in to represent Darwish Auto Group, WD Adams 2 LLC and other defendants in a pending franchise lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 21 in New York Southern District Court by Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg on behalf of Ford Motor Co., seeks to terminate four franchise agreements due to the defendants allegedly misrepresenting who had true ownership of the dealerships. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:24-cv-01308, Ford Motor Company v. Darwish Auto Group LLC et al.
Automotive
April 08, 2024, 8:56 AM