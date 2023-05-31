New Suit - Antitrust

Ford Motor Co. filed an antitrust lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Co. and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in Michigan Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The court case, brought by Dinsmore & Shohl, contends that the defendant conspired with independent insurance companies to operate under the Blue Cross trademark while preventing other entities from operating within the same geographical boundaries. The plaintiff asserts that it paid over $500 million in insurance premiums due to the defendants' boundary restrictions to fix prices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11286, Ford Motor Company v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Automotive

May 31, 2023, 5:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Ford Motor Company

Plaintiffs

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations