New Suit

Dickinson Wright filed a legal malpractice lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Force Mos Technology Co. Ltd. The suit accuses attorney Bo-In Lin of failing to communicate with Force Mos regarding paying maintenance fees for 16 different issued patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-08938, Force Mos Technology Co., Ltd. v. Lin.

Technology

December 19, 2022, 4:26 AM