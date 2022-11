New Suit - Patent

Dickinson Wright filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Force Mos Technology Co. Ltd. The complaint, agains AsusteK Computer Inc., asserts a single patent related to a semiconductor field effect transistor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00460, Force Mos Technology Co., Ltd. v. AsusteK Computer, Inc.

November 29, 2022, 5:31 AM