Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Contour OPCO 1735 S Mission LLC, UMB Bank and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Best Best & Krieger on behalf of Forbright Bank. The case is 3:23-cv-00931, Forbright Bank v. Contour Propco 1735 S Mission LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 22, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Forbright Bank

Plaintiffs

Best Best & Krieger

defendants

Contour OPCO 1735 S Mission, LLC

Contour Propco 1735 S Mission, LLC

Does 1-12

Pro-Vigil, Inc.

UMB Bank, N.A.

ZB, N.A.

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract