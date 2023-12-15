Who Got The Work

Thomas B. Mayhew of Farella Braun + Martel has entered an appearance for University Games Corp., Craig Hendrickson and Robert Moog in a pending lawsuit alleging fraudulent conduct. The complaint, filed Oct. 31 in California Northern District Court by Sheppard Mullin on behalf of Forbidden Games Inc. and its CEO Glenn Drover, accuses Moog of fraudulently negotiating a $2 million purchase price in an effort to acquire other competing companies’ assets at a discount and then trash those companies and holdover officers for the benefit of University Games. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler, is 4:23-cv-05621, Forbidden Games, Inc. et al v. University Games Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 15, 2023, 10:21 AM

