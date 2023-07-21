Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Squire Patton Boggs on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against dog supplement company Lintbells to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by the McMinn Employment Law Firm on behalf of a former PR manager who was allegedly terminated for inconsistent work hours after requesting time off at irregular intervals to care for her daughter. According to the complaint, the termination constitutes marital status discrimination because the plaintiff is a single mother. The case is 3:23-cv-00969, Forbes v. Lintbells Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 21, 2023, 5:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicole Forbes

defendants

Lintbells Inc.

defendant counsels

Squire Patton Boggs

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches